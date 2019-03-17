Cincinnati, fresh off claiming the American Athletic Conference tournament championship on Sunday, has its NCAA Tournament opponent and date set.

The Bearcats are the No. 7 seed in the south region. On Thursday, they'll play No. 10 seed Iowa in the first round, with the time and television network still to be announced.

Cincinnati also has the benefit up playing just north on I-71 in Columbus. If the Bearcats advance, they'll play the winner of the No. 2 seed Tennessee/No. 15 seed Colgate.

As for Cincinnati's first round opponent, Iowa, finished 22-11 overall. The Hawkeyes went 10-10 in the Big Ten Conference, sixth-best in that league. They're led by forward Tyler Cook, who leads four scorers in double-figures, with 14.9 points per game. He also leads Iowa with 7.9 rebounds per game.

The Bearcats earned a No. 2 seed in the 2018 NCAA Tournament. They defeated Georgia State in the first round, but were upset by No. 7 seed Nevada in the second round.