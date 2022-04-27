Bearcats Land Transfer Nolley

The transfer portal continues to be a beacon for Cincinnati. On Wednesday, it picked up yet another significant piece.

Forward Landers Nolley, who announced his intent to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal last month, announced he's transferring to Cincinnati from Memphis. Nolley played the past two seasons with the Tigers. He played the 2019-20 season at Virginia Tech, after he redshirted the previous season.

Nolley's production has dipped a bit each season since the one he played with the Hokies. Last season, he averaged 9.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 29 games at Memphis. The previous season, he averaged 13.1 points and 4.1 rebounds, down from 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in his one season at Virginia Tech.

Nolley's minutes have also dipped each season, from 30.2 minutes per game with the Hokies, to 27.4 and 26.6 the past two seasons with the Tigers.

Still, Nolley brings a high profile to the Bearcats. A member of the 2018 recruiting class, he was a four-star recruit and No. 49 in the Rivals150.

In his newest decision, Nolley said he chose Cincinnati over NC State and Texas A&M.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Nolley's decision.