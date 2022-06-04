 BearcatReport - Bearcats land Rivals 250 CB Daeh McCullough
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-04 13:39:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Bearcats land Rivals 250 CB Daeh McCullough

Kelly Quinlan • BearcatReport
Publisher

Cincinnati added a big piece to the 2023 recruiting class on Saturday afternoon with the commitment of Rivals 250 corner Daeh McCullough from St. Joseph’s HS in Indiana. He recently decommitted from his former hometown school Indiana University late last month. His father was on staff as the running backs coach for the Hoosiers before leaving for Notre Dame this year.

Stay tuned to Bearcat Report for more on this developing story

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}