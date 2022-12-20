Cincinnati and new coach Scott Satterfield continue to build through the transfer portal.

On Monday, the Bearcats secured a pledge from Pennsylvania offensive lineman Trevor Radosevich. And on Tuesday, they added Louisville linebacker Dorian Jones.

Jones is the second Cardinals player to follow Satterfield. He joins offensive lineman Luke Kandra, who announced he would transfer nearly two weeks ago.

Jones is a former three-star prospect in the 2019 class. Rivals Transfer has him ranked as the No. 234 player available. Jones played in all 13 of Louisville's games this season and had 34 tackles, three sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Radosevich started all of Penn's games the last two seasons at center, where he was an Ivy League first-team selection this season. He was named second-team in 2021. Radosevich had committed to transfer to Colorado State just a week ago, then was approached by Cincinnati and reversed course.