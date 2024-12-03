Bearcats land a commitment from LB Myles Harrison

Cincinnati added a member to their 2025 class ahead of national signing day.

Earlier this evening, Cincinnati landed a commitment from high two-star linebacker Myles Harrison. The 6'3" 210-pound linebacker attends Pickerington Central High School in Columbus, Ohio.

The Bearcats offered Harrison back on September 27th but was committed to the University of Buffalo since June 27th.

Harrison joins CJ Crite as the linebackers committed to Cincinnati in the 2025 class. Zeb Kinsey is also a an athlete in the 2025 class that plays both linebacker and quarterback.

With national signing day just under 4 hours away, Cincinnati's 2025 recruiting class jumps up to 61st in the country following the commitment from Harrison according to Rivals latest team rankings.