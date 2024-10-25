Bearcats Keys to The Game: Colorado Buffaloes

The Bearcats 5-2 (3-1 Big 12) travel to Boulder, Colorado to take on Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) in a primetime showdown.

Now, both Cincinnati and Colorado are looking to bridge the gap between one another in the Big 12 standings. Now, both teams can clinch a bowl berth with a victory but for the Bearcats, they could also prove the doubters wrong with a victory as sports betters set the over/under for the Bearcats total victories at 5.5 heading into the season.

However, this game has a little more history than people expect, just due to the Deion Sanders connection to the city of Cincinnati.

The former NFL and MLB Star played for the Cincinnati reds for four seasons during the 1994, 1995,1999, 2001 seasons. Sanders suited up for 216 games over the four seasons with the Reds and quickly became a fan favorite over the years .

"I’m forever grateful to the City of Cincinnati," Sanders told reporters at Big 12 Media Days. "Cincinnati is dear to me, the city, Ohio. It’s where I got to know the lord at. I actually wanted to play two sports there. I wanted to play for the Reds forever. I really love the city of Cincinnati."

Now for the fans, many wanted Sanders to be the next head coach after Luke Fickell for Wisconsin at the end of the 2022 season. However, Cincinnati elected to go with Scott Satterfield instead after a four-year stint at Louisville.

What did Deion Sanders have to say about the Bearcats?

“They’re playing really good football,” Sanders told reporters. “If you match up statistically, we’re kind of right there with one another. Our defense may have the edge just a little bit. Offensively, they have a lot more balance with running and passing the football. I like what they’re doing. It’s not flashy, it’s not a sexy thing, but they get the job done. I love the way they attack. I love the way they get to the ball. I love what they’re accomplishing this season.”

Now for Sanders, His defense does have the slight edge in this one as they are currently allowing opponents to go for 366 yards of total offense, which is 11th in the conference. The Buffaloes defense is anchored by BJ Green (14 tackles, three sacks, seven tackles for loss, and a forced fumble) and Nikhai Hill-Green (54 tackles, two sacks). The Buffaloes are relentless and lead the conference in sacks with 21 on the season.

Now, for the Buffaloes offense they are led by the highly touted duo of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Now, Hunter, is in Heisman contention as he is doing things that have not been done since his head coach Deion Sanders did so many years ago. Hunters' athleticism and creative instincts can change the game in many ways as the Georgia Native continues to prove why he is arguably the best player in all of college football.

Now for Sanders, he is second in the conference in passing yards (2,268), which is just two yards behind TCU's Josh Hoover. Now, the Bearcats defense will have their hands full with both Sanders and Hunter on Saturday and there's no easy way around that one.

However, worth noting that Hunter has been dealing with a shoulder injury the past two weeks, but is expected to play Saturday according to Deion Sanders.

"There is a lot riding on this game. We are both sitting right there at the top of the conference with a lot at stake." said Scott Satterfield. "This is a team that has made great improvement from last year. The offense is being talked about of course, Shedeur and Travis are playing at very high levels, along with four other receivers, they are incredible in the passing game."

Everyone, knows the kind of offense scheme that Sanders and the Buffaloes like to utilize and that is spreading the football. You will see at many times four or five receivers on the field at all times, and they all do something differently. Jimmy Horn is another name to keep an eye on alongside Hunter on the outside, with a depleted Colorado wide receiver room, look for Horn and Hunter to see significant targets on Saturday.

Keys to the Game Defensively for Cincinnati.

The Bearcats have to find ways to get pressure to Shedeur Sanders and make him uncomfortable. There is a reason many draft experts have him rated as the number on quarterback in the 2025 draft class.

"We have to mix it up on Shedeur. If you allow him to sit in the pocket, he will kill you." Scott Satterfield said. "We are going to have to do some things to get him off the spot. He does a really great job at keeping his eyes down field when he does get flushed out of the pocket. He is able to complete the big play, he believes in all of his receivers."

"It's a big challenge to try and slow him down. He plays with such confidence. I think that stands out. He has the upmost amount of confidence in what they are trying to do. Shedeur has probably had a football in his hands since he could walk. He is very comfortable throwing the football. He has had great coaching and mentors throughout his career. He gives their team a chance to win each and every week."



However, for Cincinnati, they have two guys in the top five of the conference in terms of sacks in Jared Bartlett (4) and Eric Phillips (4). However, the Bearcats will have to find ways to get pressure to Sanders and with the emergence of five-star freshman Jordan Seaton, the Buffaloes have not allowed Sanders to be sacked often this season.

Now, that will be the main point of focus for the Bearcats defense on Saturday is to make Sanders uncomfortable and not have time to throw the ball. If Cincinnati is able to get pressure to the backfield that will be crucial.

Cincinnati also leads the conference in forced fumbled with nine, led by Antwan Peek Jr who has four of those. Now, the Bearcats also lead the conference in fumble recoveries as they have recovered eight of those nine forced fumbles.

Cincinnati has also won the turnover battle each of the last two weeks after Steller performances vs Central Florida and Arizona State. However, the Bearcats have to find a way to win the turnover margin again on Saturday especially in a game like this with everything at stake.

Offensive keys of the game for the Bearcats

The Bearcats enter Saturday third in the conference in total offense averaging nearly 450 yards of offense per game. Led behind redshirt sophomore quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who is coming into this one just day after being named to the Manning and Davey O'Brian Midseason award watch lists.

The Bearcats offense has been rolling this season as many teams noticed. However, this week will be crucial for Sorsby knowing that number one target Xzavier Henderson will more than likely be shadowed by Travis Hunter this will be a huge opportunity for guys like Tony Johnson, Joe Royer, Jamoi Mayes, Corey Kiner and company to really help spark the offensive come Saturday.

However, it will be very interesting to see what the Buffaloes elect to do on defense especially with a veteran Cincinnati offensive line, which is more than likely the best offensive line they have faced all season. If Cincinnati s capable of keeping Sorsby in the pocket with time to throw the ball Saturday, that is a great sign for the Bearcats.

Now, Sorsby has played in plenty of big games during his career at Indiana, but this is arguably the biggest game of the season for the young signal caller, with hopes of leading Cincinnati back to a bowl game for the first time since 2022.

The biggest key for this one, is finding ways to capitalize in the redzone. Cincinnati has struggled there in recent weeks. Cincinnati allowed two crucial redzone turnovers in the win vs Central Florida and struggled in the second half vs Arizona State last weekend. The Bearcats will not be able to settle for field goals come Saturday as many people are expecting this to be a shootout in terms of points scored.

Look for Joe Royer to be a huge weapon for Cincinnati in the redzone and someone Cincinnati will look to heavily in those situations. If Cincinnati is able to find a way to get the run game going it as well should open things up for Sorsby and the Bearcats offense, however, in the end it will come down to which team scores the most points in the redzone.

My Prediction

Along with many experts, I personally think this game will be a shootout on Saturday night in Boulder. However, for Cincinnati it will come down to two things, finding ways to get pressure on Sanders, and redzone execution. If you can do both, then you're in great hands.

However, this is essentially Cincinnati's first true road test of the season, with the Central Florida game being different due to Hurrican Milton ripping through Orlando and limiting fans to get to the game.

Worth noting this game has been sold out since July, so safe to say, Folson Field is expected to be jam packed come Saturday night.

However, I have a feeling this game could very much go either way, but I am going to rock with the Buffaloes 42-38 on Saturday night.



































