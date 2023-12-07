After Cincinnati struggled with consistency at the quarterback position for 2023, it hopes to have one solution for 2024.

On Wednesday, quarterback Brendan Sorsby announced his intent to transfer to the Bearcats from Indiana. Cincinnati announced the addition Thursday, after Sorsby signed the necessary paperwork.

As a redshirt freshman at Indiana this fall, Sorsby passed for 1,587 yards and 15 touchdowns with only five interceptions. He started seven of the 10 games he appeared in.

“We are excited to add Brendan to our quarterback room and our Bearcats family,” coach Scott Satterfield said in a statement. “He’s a tremendous competitor who has played on some big stages in the Big Ten and never flinched. He’s got a great arm, he’s an accurate passer, and he’s a dynamic runner. He adds leadership and experience to our team, and I’m looking forward to coaching him.”

Sorsby, originally from Denton, Texas, will compete with returners Brady Lichtenberg and Brady Drogosh this spring for the starting nod next fall.

Sorsby was a three-star recruit by Rivals.com in the 2022 class. Then, he chose Indiana over scholarship offers from Army, Navy, Fordham and Lamar.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Sorsby and his addition to Cincinnati.