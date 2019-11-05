Up to this point, there have been two national polls that have helped fans and media identify the top FBS teams. Now, there's just one that matters.

On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff released its first rankings of the season. The rankings indicate which teams will play in the College Football Playoff and help determine which teams play in the New Year's Six bowl games.

With a 7-1 mark, Cincinnati is ranked No. 20. The Bearcats have won six in a row, since a blowout loss at Ohio State, which is ranked No. 1.

More importantly, Cincinnati is the top-ranked team from the group of five conferences. The team that remains in that position is guaranteed a spot in a New Year's Six bowl game.

The Bearcats host UCONN at 3:30 Saturday and have one more game remaining against another CFP ranked team. They'll travel to Memphis Nov. 29.