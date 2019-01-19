WICHITA, Kan. (AP) -- Jarron Cumberland and Justin Jenifer combined to score 35 points and Cincinnati used two technical foul calls to pull away down the stretch and beat Wichita State 66-55 on Saturday.

Cincinnati had its largest lead of the game at 51-46 when Erik Stevenson and Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall were whistled for technical fouls after Stevenson was charged with a foul on Cumberland. Jenifer sank all four free throws allotted because of the technicals and Cumberland sank both ends of a 1-and-1 to put the Bearcats up 57-46 with 5:31 remaining and they coasted from there.

Cumberland finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Bearcats (16-3, 5-1 American Athletic Conference), while Jenifer scored 17. Keith Williams added 14 points and Tre Scott grabbed 10 rebounds. Cincinnati led 24-23 at halftime.