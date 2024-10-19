Bearcats ground Arizona State, 24-14

The Cincinnati Bearcats welcomed in new Big 12 foe the Arizona State Sun Devils for Homecoming. The Sun Devils are 5-1 and 2-1 in the Big 12, while the Bearcats are 4-2 and 2-1 in the Big 12. The Sun Devils have two former Bearcats DL Justin Wodtly and TE Chamon Metayer. Will they be able to get revenge?

The first drive the Bearcats went three and out, the Sun Devils greeted the home crowd with a 2 yard touchdown run by Cam Skattebo to take a quick 7-0 lead. After Brendan Sorsby threw an interception to Keith Abney II things were starting to look bleak, but the following drive Antwan Peek, Jr. forced Skattebo to fumble and it was recovered by Kam Wilson. Sorsby scored from a 14 yards out to tie the game at 7. Jake Golday came up with a big stop on 4th down, which allowed the Bearcats to take a 10-7 lead after Nathan Hawks knocked down a 46 yard field goal. Evan Pryor exploded for a 55 yard touchdown run to give the Bearcats a 17-7 lead. Jared Bartlett stopped Skattebo on 4th down to give the offense the ball at the 50 yard line. Kiner had a monster 20 yard run where he broke multiple tackles and Sorsby capped it off with a 1 yard touchdown run to give the home team a 24-7 lead with 1:55 in the second quarter. Before the half Hawks missed a 42 yard field goal wide right.





Key stat of the first half:

Skattebo 8 carries for 25 yards

The Sun Devils struck first in the second half with a 1 yard touchdown run from Skattebo. On the run Skattebo he broke multiple tackles, it was very impressive. Now, up 24-14 with 2:23 left in the 3rd quarter, can the Bearcats finish? The Sun Devils held the Bearcats scoreless, stopping them on 4th down inside the 5 yard line. The following drive the Sun Devils attempted a 48 yard field goal, that Ian Hershey missed wide left. Hershey went on to miss another field goal and the Bearcats were able to secure a 24-14 win.

Now 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big 12, the Bearcats are one win away from being bowl eligible.

Kiner finished with 99 yards, Sorsby finished with 206 yards passing and 26 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Peek, Jr. led the way with 9 tackles and a forced fumble.

Next week, the Bearcats will travel to Colorado to play at 10:15 pm.