Bearcats go wire to wire against TCU, 75-63

The Cincinnati Bearcats welcomed in the TCU Horned Frogs to Fifth Third Arena for a Big 12 battle. The Bearcats came into the game on a two game losing streak, would they be able to get right against TCU?

Simas Lukosius missed his second game in a row with a shoulder injury suffered at Iowa State. Josh Reed took his spot in the lineup for the second time in a row. It was also announced that Connor Hickman would be out for the season due to his foot injury suffered in December.

The Bearcats came out on a 9-0 run with great energy on the defensive end, making it tough for TCU to operate. Day Day Thomas had five points during the first segment. The Bearcats ended up going on a 13-0 run before TCU scored. TCU cut the lead to 1, but Jizzle James and Dan Skillings went on a nice 8-0 flurry to push the lead to 31-22 late in the first half. They ended up taking a 31-24 lead into halftime.

Thomas, James and Josh Reed led the way with seven points a piece. Dillon Mitchell led the way on the glass with six rebounds. The Bearcats only had two turnovers in the first half and won the boards 21-19 in the first 20 minutes, will they be able to hold on?

The Bearcats came out on a 10-2 run led by James fantastic and 1 play that had Fifth Third Arena rocking.

Multiple times in the second half the Bearcats pushed the lead to 20 points, behind hot shooting from the field and free throw line by the 8:48 mark they were shooting 52.9% from the field and 100% from the line. TCU cut the lead to as low as (9), but an and 1 dunk by Reed put the home team back up 12. They finished the game with a 12 point win, 75-63. Now 16-11 overall and 6-10 in the Big 12

Dillon Mitchell had a double double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. James led the way with 18 points, four rebounds and four assists. Thomas and Reed both had 13 points. The Bearcats won the glass 39-32 and the turnover battle 8-10. Shooting 88.2% from the line as well as 45.9% from the field was a nice sight to see as well.

Their next game will be on Tuesday at 7 pm on ESPN2 against Baylor.