Cincinnati's roster is taking more shape.

After adding a commitment yesterday from three-star guard Mika Adams-Woods, the Bearcats announced another addition Friday. Guard Chris McNeal has elected to transfer from Tennessee Tech to Cincinnati.

McNeal, a three-star recruit in the 2015 class, has bounced around quite a but in the time since. He played the 2015-16 season at Western Kentucky, where he averaged 5.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists and had a freshman-record 134 assists.

McNeal then transferred to Indian Hills Community College (Iowa), where he averaged 13.1 points and 5.3 assists, in addition to 83 made three-pointers. His next stop, for the 2017-18 season, was at New Mexico. McNeal finished the season with 9.5 points and 2.7 assists in 24.4 minutes per game. He transferred again, to Tennessee Tech, where he sat out the 2018-19 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

McNeal should be eligible to play immediately and will have one season of eligibility.

Adams-Woods signed a grant-in-aid with the Bearcats.