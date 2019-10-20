For the third week in a row, Cincinnati is ranked in the two major national polls. And just as last week, the Bearcats have risen in both.

Cincinnati checks in at No. 18 in both the Associated Press and Amway Coaches' polls. The Bearcats were No. 21 in both this past week.

The move comes after Cincinnati took care of Tulsa 24-13 Saturday afternoon. The win was the Bearcats' fifth in a row, to put them at 6-1 on the season and 3-0 in the American Athletic Conference. Cincinnati's last and only loss of the season was to Ohio State Sept. 7.

Perhaps most importantly, the Bearcats are the second-highest-ranked team among the group of five teams. They trail only fellow AAC member SMU, which is ranked No. 16 in the AP poll. The highest-ranked group of five team secures a spot in one of the College Football Playoff's New Year's Six bowls. Central Florida, whom Cincinnati defeated Oct. 4, has claimed that spot the last two seasons.

The Bearcats have a bye next weekend. They'll travel to East Carolina Nov. 2