TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Ben Bryant threw two touchdown passes, Cincinnati added two other scores on fourth down and the two-time defending American Athletic Conference champion Bearcats opened league play with a 31-21 victory Saturday night over Tulsa. Bryant's 61-yard pass to a wide-open Tyler Scott gave Cincinnati (4-1, 1-0) a 14-7 lead in the final minute of the first quarter and the Bearcats led the rest of the way in winning their fourth straight.

Deshawn Pace had an 18-yard pick-6 for the Bearcats' first points. Cincinnati intercepted Davis Brin twice, had 11 sacks and held the Golden Hurricane (3-2, 0-1) to 36 yards rushing. Bryant threw for 166 yards with a pick and Corey Kiner rushed for 106 yards, including a 19-yard TD on fourth down for a 21-7 lead. Brin, who returned to action after leaving with an injury in the second quarter last week in a loss to Mississippi, threw for 237 yards, going over 5,000 for his career, but was intercepted twice. Keylon Stokes had 106 yards on six catches and went over 200 career receptions. Tulsa came in ranked fourth nationally in passing yards at 358.5.