Bearcats F/C Arrinten Page enters transfer portal

A busy week for the Bearcats as A 6th Bearcat has now entered the transfer portal.

Moments ago, Cincinnati sophomore forward Arrinten Page, announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

Cincinnati pursued Page heavily out of high school along with his former teammate and now NBA player Isaiah Collier, before the duo elected to go to USC. However, Cincinnati remained in touch and built good relationships, and a year later, Page was a Bearcat.

Now for Page, he appeared in 31 games for Cincinnati this past season, where he averaged just 3.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in his lone season as a Bearcat.

The seven-footer was expected to have a big-time role for Cincinnati this season behind Aziz Bandaogo but didn't adapt to the Big 12 play after seeing limited action at USC as a true freshman. Now, for Page, many were expecting him to make a huge jump and continue to be a huge piece for Cincinnati in the long run, but things just didn't work out, as his role quickly decreased over the final month of the season, playing just 15 minutes over the final 12 games over the season, including the Crown Tournament.

TFON wishes Page, the best of luck on his journey as he looks to find his next home within his playing career.