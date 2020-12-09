BearcatReport - Bearcats Drop To No. 8 In CFP

Cincinnati is down one spot, to No. 8, in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday. The rankings determine the four semi-finalists for the national championship, as well as help place teams in the prestigious New Year's Six bowl games.

The Bearcats had been ranked No. 7 in the previous two iterations of the rankings. But they have not played since their 36-33 win on Nov. 21 at Central Florida.

Iowa State moved ahead of Cincinnati to No. 7, up from No. 9. The Cyclones, 8-2, have won five straight, including a 42-6 home win Saturday over West Virginia. That win clinched a spot for Iowa State in the Dec. 19 Big 12 championship game.

The top six spots in the CFP rankings remained the same, with Alabama in the top spot, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Florida.

The Bearcats were forced to cancel their game Saturday at Tulsa due to positive COVID-19 cases within their program. Instead, Cincinnati will host Tulsa Dec. 19 in the American Athletic Conference championship game.

The Bearcats are still the team to beat for a New Year's Six berth, among the Cotton Bowl, Orange Bowl, Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl. The Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl are the sites for the CFP semi-final games.