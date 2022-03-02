Bearcats Drop Fourth Straight, 71-53 at Houston

Josh Carlton had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Kyler Edwards and Taze Moore each added 12 points for Houston, which 43% (23 for 54).

White scored 20 points in the first half as the Cougars (25-4, 14-2 AAC) built a 38-34 lead at the half. There were 16 lead changes and five ties in the first half.

HOUSTON (AP) — Fabian White Jr. had a career-high 28 points and 10 rebounds as No. 14 Houston beat Cincinnati 71-53 on Tuesday and clinched the American Athletic Conference regular-season title.

The Cougars won their fifth straight game and claimed the conference’s regular-season title for the third time in four seasons.

Houston outrebounded Cincinnati 41-28 and held an 18-6 advantage in second-chance points.

Mike Saunders Jr. scored 14 points, and John Newman III added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Bearcats (17-13, 7-10). Cincinnati shot 40% (20 for 50), including 8 for 27 from 3-point range. The Bearcats struggled from the free throw line, going 5 for 16.

Cincinnati has lost four straight games.

The Cougars opened the second half by outscoring Cincinnati 22-9, capped by a three-point play by Edwards with nine minutes that gave Houston a 60-43 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: The Bearcats got 24 points from their bench. … Cincinnati’s 27 3-point attempts gave the team a school record with 771 3-point attempts this season. … Cincinnati scored a season low for a half with 19 second-half points.

Houston: The Cougars held a 32-20 advantage in points in the paint. … Houston made 20 of 24 shots from the line. … The win helps the Cougars, who are looking to strengthen their resume heading into the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: Travels to SMU on Thursday.

Houston: Hosts Temple on Thursday.