Bearcats dominate Houston for four quarters in 34-0 win

The Cincinnati Bearcats welcomed Big 12 foe Houston Cougars to Nippert Stadium to start Big 12 play. The Bearcats came in 2-1 and the Cougars came in 1-2, who would get their first Big 12 win of the season?





Notes:

OT Phillip Wilder made his return and S Josh Minkins Jr returned as well

TE Francis Sherman is out, DL Kamari Burns is out, DE Rob Jackson

During Houston’s first drive Josh Minkins, Jr. made his presence felt as he picked off Donovan Smith to put the Bearcats in great field position. The following drive Brendan Sorsby hit Xzavier Henderson for a nice 19 yard touchdown to push the lead to 7-0. After a defensive stop, the Bearcats struck again with a 44 yard Corey Kiner touchdown run to push the lead to 14-0.

In the second quarter the Bearcats hit again as Sorsby hit Henderson again for a 15 touchdown to push the lead to 21-0. Houston missed a 32 yard field goal by Joseph Kim sandwiched in there. Nathan Hawks hit a 46 yarder to push the lead to 24-0 at the end of the half. It was a very dominant game by the Bearcats on all fazes of the game.

Sorsby went 10-for-11 for 136 yards and two touchdowns, Kiner went 11 for 68 yards and a touchdown, one catch and 13 yards. Henderson two catches for 34 yards and two touchdowns.

Jake Golday leads the Bearcats at the half with six tackles. Minkins Jr. has an interception.

Houston drove into the red zone, but after Derrick Canteen laid the boom on Re’Shaun Sanford II and caused a fumble, Tre Gola Callard recovered to end Houston’s drive. The following drive Sorsby capped off the drive with an 8 yard touchdown run to push the lead to 31-0. The play of the drive was a Sorsby bomb to Sterling Berkhalter for 47 yards.

Jordan Robinson forced a fumble on Sanford III to stop Houston’s drive. That signaled the end of Sorsby’s day as Brady Lichtenberg game in to take over at quarterback. The following drive Lichtenberg led the Bearcats to a 34 yard Hawks field goal to push the lead to 34-0.

Sorsby finished with three touchdowns, two through the air and one rushing, Jake Golday led the team with seven tackles and Antwan Peek, Jr. tied Golday with seven as well.

This was the first Bearcats shut out since 2018 when they beat Navy. Now, 3-1 and 1-0 in the Big 12 they will have there first true road game against Texas Tech next week.