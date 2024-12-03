Bearcats DL Garrison Butler enters transfer portal

The 6'1, 280-pound defensive lineman came to Cincinnati as a three-star prospect out of Jacksonville, Florida. Butler had a terrific fall camp in which, at one point was slated to see some time due to the Bearcats injuries on the defensive line.

However, things didn't go quite as planned then after Butler missed some time down the final stretch of the season. Now, the former three-star prospect is looking for a new home after using a redshirt this year and will still have all four years of eligibility remaining at his new program.

Worth noting, Butler had a slew of offers coming out of high school, including Cincinnati, Iowa State, Pittsburgh, Indiana, Minnesota, NC State, and many more.

TFON wishes Garrison the best of luck on the next stop of his playing career.