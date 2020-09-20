BearcatReport - Bearcats Dip In Polls Despite Win

On Saturday, Cincinnati ran over visiting Austin Peay for a 55-20 season-opening win. The Bearcats' reward: they dropped in both of the major national polls.

In the newest Associated Press Top 25 poll, Cincinnati is No. 14, down one spot from last week. In the updated Amway/USA Today coaches poll, the Bearcats dropped two spots to No. 16.

Cincinnati entered the weekend as the highest-ranked non-power five conference team. The Bearcats are now one spot behind AAC foe Central Florida in both polls. The Golden Knights won 49-21 yesterday at Georgia Tech

Cincinnati has the opportunity to pick up some style points on Saturday, however. The Bearcats face their first ranked opponent of the season when they host Army at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. The Black Knights are ranked No. 22 in the AP poll and are not ranked in the coaches poll. Army is 2-0 after home wins over Middle Tennessee and Louisiana-Monroe.