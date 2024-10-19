Bearcats defensive game ball from 24-14 win over Arizona State

The Bearcats came away with a huge victory over a surging Arizona State squad on Saturday.

Behind another electric defensive performance, Cincinnati improved to 5-2, (3-1 Big 12) with hopes of securing a bowl game bid next week vs Colorado.

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo entered Saturday averaging nearly 170 all-purpose yards per game. However, Cincinnati did a great job at containing him on Saturday, holding him to just 77 yards on the ground. However, despite rushing for just 77 yards, the talented running back did indeed find the endzone twice in the loss.

Check out our defensive players of the game.

Safety Antwan Peek Jr has continued to make a name for himself in the Bearcats secondary. The son of former Cincinnati great Antwan Peek led the Bearcats with nine tackles and a forced fumble. Peek Jr has continued to emerage as a rising star in the Bearcats secondary under Tyson Veidt after bursting onto the scene over the last three weeks.

The Bearcats entered Saturday leading the Big 12 in forced fumbles (8) and fumble recoveries (7). However, that number increased today after Peek Jr caused his fourth forced fumble in three games after jarring the ball loose from Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo that essentially gave the Bearcats great field position deep in Sun Devil territory. That play, was the difference maker for Cincinnati after scoring a touchdown two plays later. The Bearcats never looked back from there to say the least.

Linebacker Jared Bartlett had another fantastic showing before leaving late in the third quarter due to injury suffered on Skattebo's second touchdown run and did not return. Bartlett finished the day with seven tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack in the Bearcats victory.

Satterfield gave an update on the status of Bartlett following the victory.

"I think Jared just took a shot and was knocked silly a little bit. We will see where we are at with him earlier in the week, but he was fine on the sideline. It was one of those plays where he hit the running back right there at the goal line, that guy brings a load, just got knocked funny a little bit. We will reevaluate him more on Monday."

Johnathan Thompson had his best game of the season in my opinion. The junior linebacker finished with eight tackles, sac, tackle for loss in the Bearcats victory. Thompson was a game changer and was all over the field making plays this afternoon.

Now, this was a great sight to see as Thompson, Golday and Bartlett have really separated themselves from the other linebackers over the recent weeks. Thompson saw more action once Bartlett went down with the injury and embraced his opportunity and was fantastic in the win.



