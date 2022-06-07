Bearcats continue hot streak landing in-state WR Ty Perkins

Cincinnati football has been the hottest program in June on the recruiting trail and the Bearcats added another impressive piece on Tuesday with the commitment of wide receiver Ty Perkins from Ironton HS.

Perkins earned his offer the hard way with a stellar camp performance on Thursday night at Cincinnati. As a junior he had 29 receptions for 643 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding another touchdown as a kick returner. He is a multi-sport start at Ironton as well.

Perkins is the 17th commitment for the 2023 class for Cincinnati and the ninth commitment since Saturday for Luke Fickell and his staff.