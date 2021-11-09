Bearcats Climb CFP Poll

On the field, Cincinnati did just enough to hold off Tulsa on Saturday, 28-20. But the Bearcats also got some help, with a loss by Michigan State. As a result, they've moved up in the latest College Football Playoff poll.

Cincinnati is up one spot, to No. 5, in the latest CFP poll, released Tuesday night. That puts the Bearcats just one spot away from a spot in the CFP. The top four play in the CFP semi-finals, with the winners advancing to the national championship game.

The top four now consists of Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State. The Ducks and Buckeyes each moved up one spot, along with Cincinnati and Michigan, which is No. 6.

"I called it a logjam," said Gary Barta, chair of the CFP selection committee. "When you look at 2 through 7, really 2 through 6, the committee goes through each team and talks about if anything changed from last week, their strengths, their weaknesses. They all won, but nobody separated themselves in that group. Nobody reached out and tried to push themselves ahead."

The Bearcats are on the road Friday, as they travel to South Florida for a 6 pm ET kickoff. That game will be televised on ESPN2.