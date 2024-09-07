The Cincinnati Bearcats welcomed the Pitt Panthers into Nippert Stadium to renew the River City Rivalry. The Bearcats got great news as defensive tackle Dontay Corleone returned to action (started). Would the new look Bearcats be able to beat Pitt?





After an interception by Josh Minkins in the end zone of Eli Holstein. After the pick the Bearcats struck first with a Brendan Sorsby dime to Jamoi Mayes for a 52 yard touchdown. After the score Pitt answered with a 47 yard field goal by Ben Sauls. Now up 7-3, the Bearcats had a nice drive that was capped off by a Sorsby 5 yard touchdown pass to Tony Johnson. Mayes and Johnson both scored their first touchdowns as a Bearcat. After an adventurous drive where a Ryland Gandy interception was overturned, two big penalties stalled by Corey Kiner and Dartanyan Tinsley, Carter Brown knocked down a 49 yard field goal to push the lead to 17-3. With a chance to put the Bearcats up 20-3 before the half Brown missed a 25 field goal. Pitt was able to capitalize on the Bearcats miss and hit a 53 yard field goal as time expired to cut the lead down to 11 points.





The Bearcats went into the half up 17-6. Sorsby went 13-for-22, 206 yards and two touchdowns. Kiner had 11 carries for 71 yards. Xzavier Henderson leads the receivers with three catches for 56 yards. Darrick Canteen leads in tackles with three and Minkins had the defensive play of the half with his first quarter interception.





After a good Pitt kickoff return, the Bearcats stopped Pitt on 4th down to get their offense back the ball. Sorsby led a drive that was capped off by a 16 yard touchdown pass to Joe Royer, it was Royer’s first of his college career, putting the Bearcats up 24-6. The next drive, the Bearcats offense stalled in the red zone, but Brown knocked down a 27 yard field goal to push the lead to 27-6. Pitt grinded out a scoring drive behind a Holstein touchdown pass to Konata Mumpfield from 11 yards out to cut the lead to 14, 27-13. After forcing a 4th down, the Bearcats defense gave up a 38 yard touchdown to Mumpfield again, but Pitt missed the two point conversion to cut the lead down to 8. With the Bearcats up 27-19, can they finish? After a fast drive, Pitt scored on a 56 yard touchdown pass from Holstein to Desmond Reid, Eric Phillips had a huge sack on the two point conversion to hold Pitt off and keep the 27-25 lead. After Sorsby got sacked on third down, the Bearcats missed fielding a great Mason Fletcher punt and on 4th down and 4 a delay of game was called on the Bearcats to give Pitt a first down. Holstein hit Mumpfield for a 34 yard completion to put Pitt, Sauls knocked down a 35 yarder with 17 seconds left to take the lead 28-27.





After being up 27-6, the Bearcats lose 28-27, Pitt goes on a 22-0 run to win the game, the second half was terrible for the Bearcats. Now, 1-1 they travel to Miami of Ohio.







