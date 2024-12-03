Bearcats Best Central Connecticut State 78-49

The Bearcats opened up a two-game homestand with a dominant 78-49 win over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils Tuesday Morning.





The Bearcats were led again by Jillian Hayes and Tineya Hylton, both coming off of all-tournament honors at the Atlantic Slam two weekends ago.





The Bearcats never looked back from the jump, having their way with the Blue Devils through four quarters.





Jillian Hayes would lead all scorers with 26 total points, and 10 rebounds. Today's outing marks her 28th career double-double, and the 4th time this season scoring 20+ points.





Tineya Hylton would notch her 5th double-digit scoring game, attaching 3 assists and 2 steals to her stat sheet.





In a post-game interview, head coach Katrina Merriweather praised the team's ball control ability, and limiting the amount of fouls committed in the game. CCSU would only make it to the foul line 3 times in the contest.





Cincinnati takes Fifth Third Arena again on Friday, December 6th as they host the Western Illinois Rubbernecks at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time (5:30 p.m. Central). Coverage will be available on FOX Sports 1360AM and on ESPN+