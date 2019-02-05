For the first time this season, Cincinnati is among those ranked in the national top 25 polls.

Now at 19-3, 8-1 in the AAC, the Bearcats were voted in to this week's Associated Press and USA Today Coaches' polls. Cincinnati comes in at No. 25, according to the AP, and No. 23 according to the coaches' poll.

With seven straight wins, the Bearcats are tied with Houston for the AAC lead. They travel to Memphis on Thursday for a 7 pm ET tip.

Last season, Cincinnati was ranked in the polls every week and finished at No. 6 in the AP poll, with a 31-5 record, after an upset loss to Nevada in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bearcats were as high as No. 5 on Feb. 12.