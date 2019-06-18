Fresh off an official visit weekend, Cincinnati has another commitment in place.

Providence (Ill.) three-star offensive lineman Jake Renfro gave the Bearcats his commitment Tuesday night. He chose Cincinnati over 20 other offers, including Syracuse, Temple, Wyoming and a host of others.

Renfro becomes the Bearcats' fourth offensive lineman to commit for 2020. He joins fellow Illinois lineman John Williams, Kobe McAllister and Cincinnati's first commitment for the class, Gavin Gerhardt. All are rated three-star prospects by Rivals.com.

"The visit to Cincinnati went really well," Renfro told EdgyTim.com. "I enjoyed it and I was able to get to know the players and the coaches at Cincinnati better. I had a lot in common with the players and a similar background. I was impressed with the bond between the players and the coaches at Cincinnati and how everyone is on the same page."

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Renfro and his decision.

