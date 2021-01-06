BearcatReport - Bearcats Add OL Transfer

There's a lot of shuffling, with Cincinnati and elsewhere this off-season. Armed with a fifth-year of eligibility, players continue to return for extra years or transfer elsewhere.

Cincinnati added one piece for 2021 on Wednesday, as Stony Brook offensive lineman James Tunstall announced he intends to transfer to the Bearcats. He's listed by Stony Brook as 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds.

A member of the 2017 recruiting class, Tunstall initially began his college career at the University of Connecticut. He redshirted the 2017 season, played five games for UCONN in 2018, then transferred to Stony Brook.

In 2019, Tunstall played in all 12 games for Stony Brook at left tackle, where he made nine starts. Tunstall did not play this past fall, as the overwhelming majority of the Football Championship Subdivision elected to instead play a shortened season this spring.

Tunstall originally attended Lackey High School (Md.), where he was a two-star recruit.