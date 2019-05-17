Cincinnati now has some size to its roster. And for coach John Brannen, it's a familiar face.

Junior center Chris Vogt announced Thursday night he's following Brannen, from Northern Kentucky to the Bearcats. He'll have to sit out this coming season, per NCAA transfer rules, then will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Vogt averaged 4.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game last season for the Norse. His season-high came in January, when he had 20 points and 14 rebounds against Green Bay.

Vogt will fill the void next season left by former center Nysier Brooks, who announced last week he's transferring to Miami.

It's been a busy transfer season for Cincinnati, in light of coach Mick Cronin's move to UCLA and the addition of Brannen. In addition to Brooks, Rashawn Fredericks will transfer to UAB, Logan Johnson and Eliel Nsoseme have entered the transfer portal and guard Jarron Cumberland could elect to return to the Bearcats, as he's testing the NBA Draft waters.