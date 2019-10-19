Colerain (OH) 2021 defensive tackle Dontay Corleone told BearcatReport.com Saturday afternoon that he's committed to Cincinnati. Corleone committed earlier in the day and is unofficially visiting the Bearcats today for their game against Tulsa.

Before Cincinnati even took the field Saturday, it got some big news. And it came from a recruit not far from Nippert Stadium.

"Want to stay home," Corleone told BearcatReport.com via text message. "I like the coaches.

Corleone was recruited primarily by defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.

"They always tell me they want me to be the face of the 2021 class," Corleone said via text message.

Corleone is Cincinnati's first commitment for the 2021 class. He chose the Bearcats over an offer from Akron.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Corleone's commitment and what it means for Cincinnati.

