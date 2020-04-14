Cincinnati went into the transfer portal on Tuesday for its latest addition. Colgate forward Rapolas Ivanauskas announced on social media he'll be transferring to the Bearcats.

The 6'10" Ivanauskas is eligible to play immediately and will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Cincinnati should be quite familiar with Ivanauskas after this past season. He led Colgate to a stunning upset at Fifth-Third Arena in December. Ivanauskas had 21 points and nine rebounds in that game.

For the season, Ivanauskas has 13.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. He also shot 43 percent from the field.

Ivanauskas was the Patriot League player of the year in 2019. He averaged 15.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game to lead Colgate to its first NCAA Tournament in 20 years.

A four-star recruit in the class of 2016, Ivanauskas was ranked No. 89 in the Rivals150. He signed with Northwestern, where he redshirted his first season, with a shoulder injury, which carried into his second season as well. He then transferred to Colgate for the past two seasons