Trotwood-Madison three-star corner Sammy Anderson won't have to move very far next summer after committing to the Cincinnati Bearcats on Friday afternoon. Anderson is the latest pickup for an impressive 2020 haul for head coach Luke Fickell and his Bearcats' staff who are converting on several years of hard work and finally some national recognition as they rebuild Cincinnati football.

He announced his decision with a playful video on social media.