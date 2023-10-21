Blake Shapen threw for one touchdown and ran for another, kicker Isaiah Hankins hit all four of his field goal attempts and Baylor edged Cincinnati 32-29 Saturday afternoon in the teams’ first-ever meeting. While the Bears (3-4, 2-2 Big 12) grabbed their second straight win on the road, the Bearcats (2-5, 0-4) lost their fifth straight game and remained winless in Big 12 play. Cincinnati had outgained Baylor 336-323 entering the fourth, including a 240-72 advantage on the ground, and outscored the Bears 15-3 in the final frame.

Bearcats running back Myles Montgomery, who finished with 103 yards and two scores on 10 carries, opened the fourth with a 4-yard touchdown run to make it 29-21. Hankins kicked his fourth field goal of the day, then Cincinnati quarterback Emory Jones and wide receiver Xzavier Henderson linked up for a 29-yard touchdown to draw Cincinnati within 32-27 with 5:03 to play. Jones found quarterback-turned-receiver Evan Prater on a two-point conversion to make it 32-29. In an unconventional formation, Prater snapped the ball to Jones, who was in the shotgun, and then raced out to his right for the score. Baylor failed to gain any breathing room on its next possession, and Cincinnati got the ball back at its own 7-yard line with 2:19 remaining, but the Bearcats offense stalled despite close calls that yielded no penalty flags. Cincinnati running back Corey Kiner had 129 yards rushing on 15 carries. Shapen completed 25 of his 42 pass attempts for 316 yards.

Montgomery had a pair of touchdowns in the Bearcats' loss. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK)