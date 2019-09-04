Locally, in the eastern time zone, it was just after 4 a.m. In Australia, however, it was just after 6 p.m. That's when punter Jordan Capkin, from ProKick Australia, announced his commitment to Cincinnati.

Capkin, who was offered a full scholarship by the Bearcats, becomes commitment No. 17 in their 2020 class. He's also the second Australian punter in three years to join Cincinnati. Punter James Smith, from Wangarratta, Australia, was part of the Bearcats' 2017 recruiting class.

Capkin, currently 22 years old, was recruited by assistant coach Brian Mason. Capkin officially visited Cincinnati Thursday for its season-opening win over UCLA.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Capkin and how he arrived at his decision.