Athlete Pledge Gives UC Flexibility
There’s just not one spot that he’ll for sure spend his college career at on the field. And in this case, that’s a good thing. On May 22, Warwick (Pa.) athlete Caleb Schmitz committed to Cincinna...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news