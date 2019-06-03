While Cincinnati has added to its roster, there was still one more many Bearcats fans waited on. They don't have to wait anymore.

On Monday, Oakland (Mich.) guard Jaevin Cumberland announced he'd signed with and will transfer to Cincinnati. He joins his cousin, Jarron Cumberland, who announced a week ago that he was returning to the Berarcats.

Jaevin had been rumored for weeks to be headed to Cincinnati if his cousin returned to the Bearcats for his senior season.

Jaevin averaged 17.2 points and 3.5 assists per game last season for Oakland. He also shot 40 percent from three-point range.

With Jaevin's addition, Cincinnati now has a full roster for the 2019-20 season. He has one season of eligibility remaining and as a graduate transfer, will be eligible to play immediately.