Analysis: What Harvey Means For UC
On Thursday morning, Cincinnati snagged a huge addition, when four-star forward Zach Harvey announced he'd not only chosen Cincinnati. He'll also reclassify back to the 2019 class and be eligible t...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news