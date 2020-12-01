Analysis: UC's Whale Of A Get In Briggs
It's true, the transfer of sophomore defensive tackle Jowon Briggs to Cincinnati last Wednesday won't count as a recruiting win for the Bearcats. Briggs was a member of the 2019 class and has playe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news