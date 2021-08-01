Analysis: Bridges A 'Steal' For Bearcats
There's yet another big addition for Cincinnati in its 2022 class. On Sunday, Bullis School (Md.) three-star defensive back Oliver Bridges announced that he'd committed to Cincinnati out of a top f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news