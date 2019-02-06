Allen announced his pick of Cincinnati and promptly signed his national letter of intent. He chose the Bearcats over Kentucky and Indiana.

Already, Dunbar (OH) three-star offensive tackle Jonathan Allen had narrowed his focus to three schools. But on Wednesday afternoon, he announced he was taking the option closest to home.

Allen officially visited Cincinnati Jan. 18. But he already had a connection with his recruiter, defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and freshman running back Tavion Thomas, his former high school teammate.

“Certain schools, I didn’t get a good vibe, but at UC, I got a genuine vibe that I liked,” Allen told BearcatReport.com last month. “I got a few players telling me, like my bro Tay said he loves it. He said he’s having fun down there. The strength coach will get me together. Seeing what (Thomas has) done, it shows he’s telling the truth. Then Coach (Marcus) Freeman, he was a city guy, too. He speaks your language, knows your style. I just got a great vibe from him.”

Allen is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the first game of his senior season, last fall. He's expected to make a full recovery by this summer.