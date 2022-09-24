Ben Bryant passed for 314 of his 354 yards in the first half with a career-high four touchdowns, and Tyler Scott had career-highs with 185 receiving yards and three TDs, as Cincinnati defeated Indiana 45-24 on Saturday. The Bearcats (3-1) won in Bloomington last season, a victory they believe helped jumpstart a 13-1 season and College Football Playoff berth. IU had won the previous five meetings. Byron Threats’ first career interception and a 28-yard return gave Cincinnati first-and-goal at the six. The Bearcats settled for a 24-yard field goal by Ryan Coe to go ahead 3-0.

On the Bearcats’ first play from scrimmage after the Hoosiers tied the score with a field goal, Bryant found Scott wide open for a 75-yard touchdown making the score 10-3. It was the longest pass play for the Bearcats since Scott’s 81-yard TD against Miami (OH) last season. Bryant’s 5-yard TD pass to Tre Tucker made the score 17-3 early in the second quarter. The Hoosiers (3-1) answered back on Connor Bazelak’s 19-yard TD pass to senior running back Josh Henderson, but Bryant’s second TD pass to Scott put Cincinnati ahead 24-10 with 4:33 left in the first half. Bazelak completed 31 of a school-record 66 pass attempts for 280 yards and two TDs with two interceptions. Shaun Shivers rushed for 79 yards and a TD.