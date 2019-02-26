Afari Getting Acquainted With UC, Others
The ball will get in his hands. Lakota West (OH) 2020 athlete David Afari just isn’t sure what position on the field that will put him in. Afari has four solid offers, from Cincinnati, Toledo, Bow...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news