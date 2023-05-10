On Tuesday evening, Cincinnati likely lost one of its cornerstones from the past few seasons.

RivalsPortal has confirmed that senior guard Mika Adams-Woods has entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal. He'll have one season of eligibility remaining, allowed by the NCAA for those who played on a college roster during the COVID-19 affected 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

Adams-Woods has been a mainstay for the Bearcats in the past four seasons, as he started 104 of 121 games played. That includes starts in all 36 of Cincinnati's games last season.

The 2022-23 season was Adams-Woods' best with the Bearcats, as he averaged 9.2 points, 3.2 assists and shot 36.6% from behind the arc (52 made three-pointers). Over his four-year career, Adams-Woods tallied 955 points (7.9 per game).

Adams-Woods was a three-star member of Cincinnati's 2019 recruiting class out of New Hampton Prep (NH). He was ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 38 point guard nationally in that class.