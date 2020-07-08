BearcatReport - Adams' Lone Visit Still Resonates

Adams' Lone Visit Still Resonates
Right now, there’s just one collegiate visit that Imhotep Charter (Pa.) 2022 wide receiver Terrance Adams has to reflect on. But being unable to take more visits due to the ongoing covid-19 pandem...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news