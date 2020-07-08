 BearcatReport - Adams' Lone Visit Still Resonates
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-08 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Adams' Lone Visit Still Resonates

Jason Stamm • BearcatReport
Editor

Right now, there’s just one collegiate visit that Imhotep Charter (Pa.) 2022 wide receiver Terrance Adams has to reflect on. But being unable to take more visits due to the ongoing covid-19 pandem...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}