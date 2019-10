The Cincinnati defense gave up a few big plays to Houston on Saturday. But when it mattered most, the unit came up big.

That included an interception return for a touchdown by Perry Young that sealed the Bearcats' 38-23 win. And after two interceptions and a fumble recovery, cornerback Ja'Von Hicks was named the AAC defensive player of the week, on Monday.

Coach Luke Fickell talked about that defensive effort and more Monday on the AAC's weekly teleconference.