Has Cincinnati's showdown with Central Florida lost some luster, as each team has one loss? For the Bearcats, probably not much. The Golden Knights have still claimed the American Athletic Conference for the past two seasons. And until they're unseated, the road for the next champion still goes through them.

The Bearcats will host UCF Friday in primetime, looking to get a step closer to dethroning the Golden Knights. Coach Luke Fickell talked about Cincinnati's big clash with UCF Friday and more on this week's teleconference.