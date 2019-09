Coming off its bye week, Cincinnati is back in action this weekend and hits the road. The Bearcats travel to Huntington, West Virginia to face Marshall at 5 pm Saturday. The Thundering Herd are 2-1 on the season, coming off a Sept. 14 win over Ohio.

Coach Luke Fickell talked about Marshall and the task Cincinnati will face on the road, on today's AAC weekly teleconference.