It's back to business this week for Cincinnati, following its 42-0 beatdown Saturday at Ohio State. But while it's not a top 25 opponent this week, the Bearcats still have an important task, as they welcome Miami (OH) to Nippert Stadium in the battle for the Victory Bell. Cincinnati has won the previous 13 meetings in the series.

Coach Luke Fickell talked about rebounding, the Victory Bell game, and the status of Kyriq McDonald, who left the Bearcats' loss against the Buckeyes, on this week's weekly AAC Teleconference.