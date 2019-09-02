To say Cincinnati's game Saturday is big, is a massive understatement. The Bearcats will travel up I-71 to take on in-state power Ohio State in a noon ET kickoff. An upset win over Ohio State, No. 5 in the Associated Press poll, would propel Cincinnati not only up the rankings, but into the national conversation.

Coach Luke Fickell said he's done his best to calm his team's nerves ahead of the showdown. He talked about the challenges Monday on the AAC's weekly teleconference.