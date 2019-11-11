For the third week in a row, despite a win, Cincinnati didn't make any movement up the national rankings. The Bearcats still sit at No. 17 after a 48-3 win over UCONN.

But for the second week in a row, they're the top-ranked group of five team. And that has Cincinnati in line for a New Years Six bowl berth.

Next up, the Bearcats will travel south to face South Florida on Saturday. Coach Luke Fickell talked about the Bulls and more Monday on the weekly AAC teleconference.